Harmanpreet Kaur could not continue and retired hurt during the India Women vs Bangladesh Women 2nd ODI on Wednesday, July 19. The Indian captain had batted well for her 48 off 80 balls but was struck on her left hand while taking a run. The team physios came onto the field to attend to her and applied an ice pack, but the right-hander was in pain after playing a shot and walked off the field. Marufa Akter, Rabeya Khan Star As Bangladesh Women Beat India Women for the First Time in ODIs, Take 1–0 Series Lead.

Harmanpreet Kaur Retires Hurt

Harmanpreet Kaur retired hurt on 48 (79). Harleen Deol comes out to bat now. #CricketTwitter #BANvIND — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) July 19, 2023

