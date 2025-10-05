Diana Baig provided Pakistan with the massive wicket of India captain Harmanpreet Kaur during the IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in Colombo on Sunday, October 5. This happened in the 25th over of the first innings when the India Women's National Cricket Team captain attempted a leg glance but could only get an edge. And Pakistan Women's National Cricket Team wicketkeeper Sidra Nawaz did well to dive to her left and take the catch with both hands. That catch ended Harmanpreet Kaur's stay at the crease for 19 runs off 34 balls, a knock that included two fours. Fatima Sana Uses Spray To Repel Flying Insects After Bugs Stop Play in IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match in Colombo (Watch Video).

Watch Harmanpreet Kaur's Wicket Video:

Sidra Nawaz comes up with a brilliant catch behind to dismiss India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur 🤩 Watch #INDvPAK LIVE in your region, broadcast details here ➡️ https://t.co/7wsR28PFHI#CWC25 pic.twitter.com/1XFP80wQnX — ICC (@ICC) October 5, 2025

