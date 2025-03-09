Star England cricketer Harry Brook has decided to pull out from the Indian Premier League (IPL) for a second consecutive time. Brook was picked by Delhi Capitals like last time and they once again will miss their services despite picking him in the IPL 2025 meg auction. There is no official line on the development yet from IPL, and Brook himself has not cited any reason behind him opting out. DC bought Brook for INR 6.25 crore at the IPL mega auction. According to the BCCI guidelines released ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, Brook is likely to face a two-year ban from IPL as consequence. Punjab Kings' Star Musheer Khan Imitates Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav and Other Indian Players Ahead of IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final (Watch Video).

Harry Brook Pulls Out of IPL 2025

Harry Brook has pulled out of his IPL deal with Delhi Capitals As a consequence, he could face a two-year ban from future editions of the competition Full story: https://t.co/Fp53HVB49U pic.twitter.com/VIvp1CATVk — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) March 9, 2025

