Australia continues with their plan to bowl bouncers at the England batters and they keep falling prey to it during the Ashes 2023 2nd Test Day 3. After Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett, now another set batter Harry Brook tries to throw his hands at a rising delivery from Mitchell Starc towards his body, only to scoop it to the cover region for a simple catch. Ben Stokes Wicket Video: Watch Mitchell Starc Dismiss the England Captain During ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 2nd Test Day 3.

Harry Brook Bounced Out by Mitchell Starc

The short-ball ploy gets Australia one more wicket 👌 Mitchell Starc gets rid of Harry Brook for 5️⃣0️⃣, his 3rd wicket of the match 🤩#SonySportsNetwork #ENGvAUS #Ashes2023 #RivalsForever #MitchellStarc pic.twitter.com/hSuffhSUUk — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 30, 2023

