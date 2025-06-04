'Ee Sala Cup Namde' was the chant for RCB fans as Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the IPL 2025 trophy, beating Punjab Kings by six runs in what was a thrilling final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 3. RCB has been known to have one of the most loyal and largest fan bases among the other IPL teams and for a long time, they have been backing the side and hoping to have their hands on the title. And their hopes and dreams have come true with RCB ending an 18-year wait for the IPL title. After RCB won the IPL 2025 title, fans lauded the team for their success and used the popular phrase. Take a look at some reactions below. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Win IPL 2025; Krunal Pandya Shines As RCB Beat PBKS to Win First Indian Premier League Title After 18 Years.

