'Ee Sala Cup Namde' was the chant for RCB fans as Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the IPL 2025 trophy, beating Punjab Kings by six runs in what was a thrilling final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 3. RCB has been known to have one of the most loyal and largest fan bases among the other IPL teams and for a long time, they have been backing the side and hoping to have their hands on the title. And their hopes and dreams have come true with RCB ending an 18-year wait for the IPL title. After RCB won the IPL 2025 title, fans lauded the team for their success and used the popular phrase. Take a look at some reactions below. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Win IPL 2025; Krunal Pandya Shines As RCB Beat PBKS to Win First Indian Premier League Title After 18 Years.

'Ee Sala Cup Namde'

'Made the Dream of Millions of Fans Come True'

Ee Sala Cup Namde🏆 Heartily congratulations 🎊 to Rolay Challengers Bengaluru Team Today, the RCB team has made the dream of millions of fans come true#IPL2025Final#EeSalaCupNamde#RCBForever pic.twitter.com/8Uvj2eL1WU — B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan (@BZZameerAhmedK) June 3, 2025

'Moment Every Fan Waited For'

The moment every fans waited for 🥹 Congratulations RCB - It's finally Ee sala cup Namde 🏆#RCBvsPBKS | #IPLFinals | #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/GOVoSJd0sz — Indian Cricket Team (@incricketteam) June 3, 2025

'18 Years of Faith and Loyalty'

Blood, toil, tears and sweat! Ee Sala Cup Namde!❤️🏆 Congratulations RCB 18 years of faith and loyalty - so worth it #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/LsOY55csj2 — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) June 3, 2025

'Champions At Last!'

FINALLY, RCB! 🏆❤️ After 18 years of unwavering passion, the dream is REAL! Virat Kohli lifts the trophy and completes the journey in the most emotional way! 👑🔥 Congrats RCB#RCB — CHAMPIONS AT LAST! 🙌#RCBvsPBKS | #IPLFinals | #IPL2025Final#EeSalaCupNamde | #rcbwin pic.twitter.com/Xz0rL41RCb — Indian Cricket Team (@incricketteam) June 3, 2025

'Jinx is Finally Broken'

Congratulations, RCB! The jinx is finally broken and Ee Sala Cup Namde has come true! Virat Kohli has his well-deserved IPL trophy, but above all, credit to the franchise's fan base who remained loyal despite years of disappointment piling up. Cheers 🥂. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) June 3, 2025

'Finally'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)