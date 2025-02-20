Harshit Rana picks up his first-ever wicket in an ICC event, during the India vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy 2025 game, silencing haters. The pace-bowler was selected in the Gautam Gambhir-guided Indian national cricket team as a replacement for the injured ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah, after only playing one ODI to date, in his recent debut in the IND vs ENG ODI series. The move was criticized by many, but now Rana has started his journey in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy with a bang. Harshit Rana bowled a full-length delivery, which traveled quickly around the off, and Bangladesh national team skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto tried to push a cover drive. Legend Virat Kohli wasted no time and acted with a quick reflex to take a catch at chest level. After the wicket, Rana did his unique flying-kiss celebration, something for which he was banned during IPL 2024. Which Team Harshit Rana is Part of in IPL 2025? Know Details About Which Franchise Young Indian Pacer Will Play for in Indian Premier League Season 18.

Harshit Rana Does Flying Kiss Celebration:

