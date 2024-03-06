Karachi Kings cricketers Kieron Pollard and Hasan Ali got engaged in a funny moment during the Pakistan Super League 2024 (PSL) match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators. On the first ball of the 19th over, Gladiators batsman Akeal Hosein tried to hit a shot over the long-off region, but Pollard came in between and picked up an easy catch. Bowler Hasan Ali celebrated the wicket with an interesting manner and made a gesture towards Pollard. The video of this has gone viral on social media. Hasan Ali Performs Unique Celebration After Dismissing Saud Shakeel During Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Hasan Ali, Kieron Pollard's Funny Gestures Go Viral

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)