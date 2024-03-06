In game 22 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 season Karachi Kings were playing against Quetta Gladiators at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Karachi Kings won the toss and invited Quetta Gladiators to bat. Placed second in the points table, the Gladiators began hitting some big shots early in the game and raced to 67 runs in 8 overs. Bowling his second over, Hasal Ali got the important wicket of Saud Shakeel who was playing on 33 runs off 27 balls. Shakeel tried to clear the boundary with a lofted shot in the mid-on region but was caught by Shoaib Malik instead. Happy with the wicket Hasan Ali performed a joyous dance move which fans also enjoyed a lot. Watch the video below. At the end of the first Innings, Quetta Gladiators were bowled out on 118 runs, with Hasan Ali taking four wickets for the Kings. Mehran Mumtaz Takes Maiden Pakistan Super League Wicket, Achieves Feat During Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans PSL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Hasan Ali Performs Dance Celebration After Dismissing Saud Shakeel

