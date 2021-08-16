Haseeb Hameed was seen tying Jasprit Bumrah’s shoelaces when the Indian cricketer came out to bat on day five of Lord’s Test at the fall of Ishant Sharma’s wicket. Twitterati then shared the pictures and praised the England cricketer. Catch IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 5 Live Score Updates.

Haseeb Hameed tying Jasprit Bumrah's shoes laces. pic.twitter.com/ddXxPTO48E — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 16, 2021

Sportsman Spirit

England Batsman Haseeb Hameed tying Jasprit Bumrah's shoes laces. Great Sportsmanship 🙌❤️#ENGvIND #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/QKXNRxhKBD — ABDULLAH NEAZ (@AbdullahNeaz) August 16, 2021

Respect

Very nice from Haseeb Hameed. He earns respect from here. Well done. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/kaUtod2NBo — CricCrazyVaibhav (@SachinXLara) August 16, 2021

