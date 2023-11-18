Irfan Pathan shows his amazing abilities with the bat once again as he plays a match-winning knock to help his team Bhilwara Kings snatch victory from the jaws of defeat against the India Capitals in the LLC 2023 opener. While chasing a target of 229, Irfan came in at a situation of 134/3. His team lost two wickets in the same over and after 14 overs they were reduced to 139/5 with 90 runs needed in 6 overs. Irfan ended up playing a blinder of 65 runs off only 19 balls and took his team over the finishing line. On Which Channel LLC 2023 Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch Legends League Cricket T20 Cricket Matches Live Streaming Online?

Irfan Pathan Plays Match-Winning Knock of 65 Runs off 19 Balls

