Himachal Pradesh created history with their first-ever domestic title after defeating Tamil Nadu by 11 runs (VJD Method) in the final of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. Set 315 runs to win, HP were 299/4 in 47.3 overs with Shubham Arora and Rishi Dhawan batting on 136 and 42 respectively when play was called-off due to bad light.

