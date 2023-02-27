Kane Williamson has become the leading run scorer for New Zealand in Test cricket. He bettered Ross Taylor's previous best of 7683 runs. Williamson made his debut for the Kiwis in 2010 and is currently playing in NZ vs ENG 2nd Test in Basin Reserve, Wellington. The 32-year-old slammed his 26th Test century to keep the Kiwis in the game. Unbelievable Catch! Ollie Pope Takes a One-Handed Stunner to Dismiss Daryl Mitchell in NZ vs ENG 2nd Test 2023 (Watch Video).

Kane Williamson Becomes Leading Run Scorer for New Zealand

26th Test hundred for Kane Williamson, Kiwis under pressure and Williamson standing tall in the 2nd innings. He became the leading run-scorer for New Zealand Test history. pic.twitter.com/c6gceaZgbx — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 27, 2023

