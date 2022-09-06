Australia is set to host New Zealand in the first ODI match of the three-game series today, September 6. The match will be played at the Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns and is slated to start at 9:50 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of this series and will telecast the match live in India. For online live streaming of this cricket clash, fans can tune to SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

Check the match streaming details:

Get ready for an action-packed series coming your way 🔥@CricketAus takes on the Kiwis in a 3-match ODI series, starting tomorrow, 9:50 AM onwards, only on #SonySportsNetwork 📺 #AUSvNZ #SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/ZgQ7e9Ltt8 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 5, 2022

