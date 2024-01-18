Australia are on the driver's seat after Day 1 and West Indies have a tough ask in hand on Day 2 of the first Test. The AUS vs WI 1st Test 2024 Day 2 takes place at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide from January 18, 2024. The AUS vs WI 1st Test Day 2 starts at 05:00 PM as per Indian Standard Time (IST). The AUS vs WI 1st Test 2024 will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels in India. AUS vs WI free live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar mobile app. Mohammad Rizwan Drops Bat While Running, Ends Up With One Run Short Despite Trying to Reach Crease With Gloves During NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2024, Picture Goes Viral!

AUS vs WI 1st Test 2023 Day 2 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Wickets tumbled on Day 1, as #Australia bundled out #WestIndies for 188 after bowling first.#PatCummins & #JoshHazlewood led the charge, picking up 4️⃣ wickets apiece en route their domination. Tune-in to Day 2 of the #AUSvWI Test Tomorrow, 5:00 AM | Star Sports Network pic.twitter.com/kpBI4dNI6V — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 17, 2024

