Matt Renshaw shined with a century on Day 3 of the Australia Prime Minister's XI vs Pakistan warm-up match in Canberra. After Pakistan declared on 391/9, in response, the Prime Minister's XI were 367/4 at end of Day 3's play. Day 3 is also set to be an exciting one with the Australia Prime Minister's XI looking to fight back. The action starts at 5:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sadly, there will be no live telecast available for this match. But fans all around the world can watch live streaming of the PM XI vs PAK match on cricket.com.au. Those watching in Australia can also do so on the Kayo and Foxtel platforms. Cricket Australia Issues Apology for Racist Term Displayed on Scoreboard During Pakistan’s Warm-Up Test Against Prime Minister’s XI.

Australia Prime Minister’s XI vs Pakistan Day 4, Live Streaming and Telecast Details

A timely ton from Matthew Renshaw highlighted a batter-dominated day three in Canberra#PMXIvPAK — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 8, 2023

