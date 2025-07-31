The Bangladesh U19 men's national cricket team will be locking horns with the South Africa U19 men's national cricket team in the fifth Youth ODI match of the Tri-nation ODI tournament being held in Zimbabwe. The BAN U19 vs SA U19 ODI match of the Tri-nation series 2025 is scheduled to be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The BAN U19 vs SA U19 Under-19 Tri-Nation Series, Zimbabwe 2025 5th match is organized to be played on July 31, starting at 12:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The BAN U-19 vs SA U-19 ODI match will unfortunately not have live telecast viewing options in India, due to the absence of an official broadcaster. Fans can however watch live streaming of the BAN U-19 vs SA U-19 ODI match on the Zimbabwe Cricket YouTube channel. South Africa Batter Jorich Van Schalkwyk Scripts History, Becomes First Player To Smash Double Century in Youth ODIs.

BAN U-19 vs SA U-19 ODI Live Streaming:

