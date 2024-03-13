Bangladesh is ready to face Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series now. After the defeat in the T20I series, the first ODI match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be played on Wednesday, March 13 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Bangladesh. The BAN vs SL 1st ODI 2024 has a scheduled start time of 02:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, due to the absence of an official broadcaster the BAN vs SL ODI series 2024 will not be telecasted on TV. But fans can watch the live streaming of the BAN vs SL ODI 2024 series on the FanCode app and website at the cost of a subscription fee. 'Everyone Has a Right to Free Speech...Thanks PM Narendra Modi', Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Danish Kaneria Supports CAA.

BAN vs SL 1st ODI 2024

