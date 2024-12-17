Bangladesh Women U19 will aim to win their second match in the ongoing ACC Women's Under 19 Asia Cup 2024, when they clash against Malaysia Women U19 on December 16. The BAN-W U19 vs MAS-W U19 match will be held at Bayuemas Oval and start at 7:00 AM (Indian Standard Time) IST. The official broadcast partner for the ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024 is Sony Sports Network, who will provide live telecast viewing option on Sony Sports TV channels. Similarly, SonyLIV will provide the live streaming viewing option of the Bangladesh Women U19 vs Malaysia Women U19 Asia Cup 2024 match with a premium subscription. India's Squad for ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Announced: Niki Prasad to Captain Side in Inaugural Edition of Tournament.

Bangladesh vs Malaysia Women's U19 Live

𝐓𝐰𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐢𝐭 𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐰! 🤜🤛 Will it be a day of surprises or sheer dominance? Comment your predictions below!👇 #ACCWomensU19AsiaCup #ACC pic.twitter.com/PDK849DdWX — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) December 16, 2024

