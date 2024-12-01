Defending champions Bangladesh U19 won their opening match and will take on Nepal U19 next in the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2024. The Bangladesh U19 vs Nepal U19 match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on December 1. The Bangladesh U19 vs Nepal U19 ACC Asia Cup 2024 match will begin at 10:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the official broadcast rights for the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 match and the fans can tune into the Sony Sports Network channels to watch the live broadcast of the tournament. Similarly, SonyLIV will provide the live streaming of the Bangladesh U19 vs Nepal U19 Men's Asia Cup 2024 match with a premium subscription. Pakistan Beat India By 43 Runs in ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024; Shahzaib Khan, Ali Raza Shine as PAK U19 Register Winning Start to Campaign.

Bangladesh U19 vs Nepal U19 ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2024

The Asian Cricket Council proudly announces its partnership with @SonySportsNetwk, granting them exclusive media rights for all ACC Asia Cup tournaments from 2024 to 2031. Click here for more info: https://t.co/m8tAQwBU12#ACC pic.twitter.com/5MFg24xImF — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) November 22, 2024

