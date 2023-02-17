Bengal will hope to make a fightback after they were bowled out for just 174 on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy final against Saurashtra on Friday, February 17. The Saurashtra pacers tore through the Bengal batting line-up, skittling the hosts out in just 54.1 overs. Shahbaz Ahmed and Abishek Porel's 101-run stand seemed to bring Bengal back in the game but they could not survive the day. Star Sports 2/HD will provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this contest on the Disney+ Hotstar app. Cheteshwar Pujara Receives Special Cap From Sunil Gavaskar on his 100th Test Appearance, Felicitated at the Start of Match (Watch Video).

Bengal vs Saurashtra

It's Stumps on Day 1️⃣ of the @mastercardindia #RanjiTrophy #Final! Saurashtra move to 81/2 after restricting Bengal to 174 in the first innings 👍👍 #BENvSAU Watch how the action unfolded on the opening Day 🎥 🔽https://t.co/kvrtC1jsBZ pic.twitter.com/VV2FxSzW3c — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 16, 2023

