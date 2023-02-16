Bengal will be taking on Saurashtra in the final of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 starting today, February 16. The match will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens, starting at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Both sides have had sensational performances in the competition and have deservedly made it to the final. While Bengal knocked out defending champions Madhya Pradesh in the semifinal, Saurashtra saw the back of Karnataka. Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Ranji Trophy and the live telecast of this match will be available on Star Sports 2/HD. Fans who want to watch live streaming of this match, can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Sachin Tendulkar Shares Adorable Video of Him Playing With His Pet Dogs.

Bengal vs Saurashtra

CAB opens B,C, K, L blocks for public @CabCricket would throw open certain gates of #EdenGardens for the Ranji Trophy final between #Bengal and #Saurashtra. The gates through which supporters can enter are 3 & 4 for B and C blocks & 14 & 17 for K L blocks.#CAB#LetsPackEden pic.twitter.com/GxmyEpZI2g — CABCricket (@CabCricket) February 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)