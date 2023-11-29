Having lost their last match of the Legends League Cricket, Bhilwara Kings will face Southern Super Stars at Molana Azad Stadium, Jammu. The game will begin at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of Legends League Cricket 2023. The opening match between Bhilwara Kings vs Southern Super Stars will be telecasted live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this match on Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode (with a subscription). Paarl Royals Announce Shane Bond as Head Coach for SA20 2024 Season.

Bhilwara Kings vs Southern Super Stars, Legends League Cricket 2023 Live Streaming

🚨 Toss Update 🚨 Southern Super Stars won the toss and decided to bowl first against Bhilwara Kings. 🏏 Catch the live action exclusively on Star Sports, Disney+Hotstar, and FanCode.#LegendsLeagueCricket #LLCT20 #BossLogonKaGame pic.twitter.com/vHSY5G0aBI — Legends League Cricket (@llct20) November 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)