Chennai Super Kings are back in Chepauk and face Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 29 of the Indian Premier League on Friday, April 21. This contest will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2023 and the live telecast of this match will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Gold/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu channels. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the JioCinema app and website. Sachin Tendulkar Answers Questions About MS Dhoni and Sourav Ganguly During #AskSachin Session on Twitter (See Posts).

CSK vs SRH IPL 2023 Live Streaming

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Telecast

.@ImJadeja discusses with @jatinsapru - how before @msdhoni, his coach Mahendra Singh Chauhan impacted his career, making him the spinner he is today! 💛 Tune-in to #CSKvSRH on #IPLonStar Today | Pre-show at 6:30 PM & LIVE action at 7:30 PM | Star Sports Network#BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/JTPxWHqUi0 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 21, 2023

