Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar started a question-answer session name #AskSachin on Twitter. Master Blaster received quite a few interesting questions. Some of them were regarding his former teammates of the India team such as Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sourav Ganguly. Interestingly a fan asked Sachin to write a word for MS Dhoni. While answering this, Master Blaster replied, ""MS" (I've always called him that)." When the same question was asked about Sourav Ganguly, Sachin wrote, "Dadi." What Did Sachin Tendulkar Tell Virat Kohli After Being Dismissed in 2011 World Cup Final? Master Blaster Shares His Message During #AskSachin Session on Twitter.

One Word for MS Dhoni

One Word About Sourav Ganguly

