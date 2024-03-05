Two top teams in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 – Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will face each other for the second time in the tournament. In the earlier match, the Mumbai side emerged victorious at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Chennai. Delhi Capitals are currently at the top of the points table with a better net run rate than Mumbai Indians and will be aiming to extend their lead with a win in their first home game of the season. The exciting game will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 2nd, 2024. Sports 18 Network has the broadcasting rights to the WPL 2024 season. Fans can enjoy Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Women’s Premier League Match on Sports 18 Network. Live streaming of the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Women’s Premier League Match is also available on the Jio Cinema App. WPL 2024: Smriti Mandhana and Brigade Appreciate Crowd Support in Bengaluru After Win Over UP Warriorz (Watch Video).

