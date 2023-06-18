After a day of toiling and hard work from Australia, the Day 3 of the 1st Ashes 2023 Test might decide which way the match will gradually move now. In the first innings England declared surprisingly on 393/8 and riding on Usman Khawaja's century, Australia now trail by only 82 runs with 5 wickets in hand. The first Test match is being hosted at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham and the action for Day 3 is slated to start from 3:30 PM IST. The live telecast of the match is available on Sony Sports 5 SD/HD channel while fans can get the live streaming which is available on SonyLIV app and website. Usman Khawaja Catches Daughter Aisha Browsing Through Journalist’s Camera During Press Conference After Day 2 of Ashes 2023 1st Test, Watch Aww-Dorable Video!

ENG vs AUS 1st Test 2023 Day 3 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)