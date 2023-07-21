England and Australia are slated to lock horns on Day 3 of the fourth Ashes 2023 Test on Friday, July 21. The day's play is set to start at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Ten 5 would provide live telecast of the day's play in India. Fans can watch live streaming online of the match on the SonyLIV app and website. Jio users can also watch the match for free on the JioTV app. 'Audacious' Joe Root Brings Out Signature Reverse Scoop to Complete His Half-Century During ENG vs AUS Ashes 4th Test 2023 (Watch Video).

England vs Australia 4th Test Live Telecast and Streaming

As a result of some incredible batting display, England had a complete hold over day 2️⃣ of the 4th Test 🏏 With the match entering into day 3️⃣, can Australia make a solid comeback? 💪🇦🇺#SonySportsNetwork #ENGvAUS #TheAshes #Ashes2023 #RivalsForever pic.twitter.com/29QIoDpECM — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 21, 2023

