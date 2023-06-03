England will start proceedings on Day 3 against Ireland in this one-off Test match on Saturday, June 3. Ben Stokes and his team are on top after Ollie Pope's hundred and Ben Duckett's 182 took them to 524/4d in the first innings. Making his debut, Josh Tongue took three wickets in the second innings to leave Ireland at 97/3. The day's play will start at 3:30 pm and the live telecast of it would be available on Sony Sports Ten 1 channel in India. Jio users can watch the action on JioTV app for free. Fans who want to watch live streaming can use the SonyLIV app and website. ENG vs IRE One-Off Test, Day 2: Ollie Pope Scores Double Hundred, Ben Duckett Hits 182 As England Inch Closer to Victory.

England vs Ireland

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)