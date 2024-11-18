Things were pretty evenly matched during the first half of the England vs Ireland UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match. The scenario of the England vs Ireland Nations League match completely changed in the second half. Harry Kane broke the deadlock after converting a spot kick in the 53rd minute. During the 51st minute, Ireland National Football Team were reduced to 10 men after Liam Scales was sent off. Anthony Gordon, Conor Gallagher, Jarrod Bowen and Taylor Harwood-Bellis scored a goal each and helped the England National Football Team secure a dominating 5-0 win over Ireland. Italy 1–3 France, UEFA Nations League 2024–25: Adrien Rabiot Scores Brace As Les Bleus Complete Revenge Over Gli Azzurri With Easy Win.

England vs Ireland Nations League 2024-25 Result

An extraordinary victory at @wembleystadium 👏



The win confirms England have topped #NationsLeague Group B2 and secured promotion to League A for 2026-27. pic.twitter.com/Uz4ctG7BXS— England (@England) November 17, 2024

