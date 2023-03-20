Gujarat Giants will look to keep their hopes of making it to the playoffs alive when they face UP Warriorz in match 17 of the Women's Premier League 2023. The match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and will start at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports 18/HD channels will provide live telecast of this match, while for live streaming, fans can refer to the JioCinema app and website. 'Disappointed' Deandra Dottin Reveals Shocking Details About Her Exclusion From Gujarat Giants Squad Ahead of WPL 2023.

GG-W vs UP-W

