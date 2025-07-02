India U-19 cricket team suffered a defeat against England U-19 cricket team after being 1-0 up, and heads into IND-U19 vs ENG-U19 3rd Youth ODI 2025 with shaken confidence. The IND U-19 vs ENG U-19 3rd Youth ODI 2025 will be played on July 2 at County Ground, Northampton, and begin at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner of India U-19's tour of England 2025. The IND U-19 vs ENG U-19 3rd Youth ODI 2025 live telecast viewing options will not be available on the TV channels due to the absence of a broadcast partner. Fans in India can watch viewing options of the India U-19 vs England U-19 3rd ODI 2025 live streaming on Northamptonshire County Cricket Club's official YouTube channel, named Steelback TV. England U-19 Beat India U-19 By One Wicket in 2nd Youth ODI 2025; Ambrish R's Bowling Effort In Vain As Thomas Rew, Alex French Help Hosts Claim Victory in Nail-Biting Contest.

