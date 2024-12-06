Australia National Cricket Team is all set to make a comeback against the India National Cricket Team in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team second BGT Test 2024-25 will take place at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia and starts at 09:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Friday, December 6. The official broadcaster for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 are Star Sports Network and will live telecast Day 1 of the IND vs AUS 2nd Test on Star Sports 1 SD and HD. For live viewing options, fans can switch to Disney+Hotstar for live streaming of BGT 2024 on their app and website, which will need a subscription. ‘You Are a Legend, but You Are Old’: Nathan Lyon Reveals Yashasvi Jaiswal Sledged Him During IND vs AUS BGT 2024–25 1st Test (Watch Video).

India vs Australia 2nd Test Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Lights, Pink Ball, Action. 🏏 Will Australia settle the score? 👀 pic.twitter.com/aMk7d24zIZ— Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) December 5, 2024

