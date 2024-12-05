During a recent talk show, Nathan Lyon revealed that young Indian batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal sledged him during the 1st IND vs AUS Test. Lyon said, "During the match Jaiswal told that you are a legend, but you are old." After this there was laughter all around the talk show and Nathon Lyon also told that in reply he did say anything to Yashasvi Jaiswal. When asked about Virat Kohli's and Jaiswal's wickets, Lyon said that he would scalp both wickets. India National Cricket Team defeated Australia National Cricket Team by 295 runs in IND vs AUS BGT 2024-25 1st Test. Mitchell Starc Praises 'Fearless' Yashasvi Jaiswal Ahead of IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024: Responds to 'You Are Bowling Too Slow' Comment Made By Indian Batter (Watch Video).

Nathon Lyon Reveals Yashasvi Jaiswal Sledged Him

Nathan Lyon reveals the sledge he copped from young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal pic.twitter.com/EVUNgsxokC— SEN 1170 (@1170sen) December 5, 2024

