The India Women's National Cricket Team is set to square off against the Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team in the first match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Tuesday, September 30. The IND-W vs SL-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match is set to be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati and it starts at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India and fans can watch the IND-W vs SL-W live telecast on the Star Sports TV channels. Fans can also watch the IND-W vs SL-W live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Guwahati Weather Report: Check Out Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

IND-W vs SL-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝘄𝗮𝗶𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿! 🏆#WomenInBlue look to kick off their CWC journey on a high with a win against neighbours Sri Lanka! 🙌#CWC25 👉 #INDvSL | TUE, SEP 30, 2 PM on Star Sports & JioHotstar | #BelieveInBlue pic.twitter.com/irEnvYDVPr — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)