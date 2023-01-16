Having won their respective opening matches, the Indian women's U19 team will lock horns with their counterparts from the UAE at the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on Monday, January 16. The match is slated to get underway at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Willowmoore Park, Benoni. Despite being the official broadcast partner of the tournament, Star Sports will not be providing live telecast of this game as it is a group-stage contest. Star Sports will only live telecast the semifinal and the final. Fans, nonetheless, can witness this encounter on the FanCode app. Zamina Tahir, Pakistan Bowler, Pulls Off ‘Mankad’ Run Out During During ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Match (Watch Video).

ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Live Streaming:

Hear hear! This is where it has begun for so many superstars of Cricket. Watch out for the next champions to emerge from this tournament. Only on #FanCode 👉 https://t.co/gyoXD5iVB2@BCCIWomen#ShuruaatYaheenSe https://t.co/JjhKGZdQmR — FanCode (@FanCode) January 15, 2023

