The Indian national cricket team issued a warning for teams in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 after pushing aside the United Arab Emirates in their tournament opener in Dubai, notching up their quickest run-chase by over, winning the Group A IND vs UAE match by nine wickets on September 10. Thanks to four wickets and three wickets from Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube, respectively, India bundled out the UAE for their lowest T20I total (57), with skipper Muhammad Waseem (19) and Alishan Sharafu (22) contributing the most. In reply, Abhishek Sharma provided Suryakumar Yadav and Co a brisk start, scoring 30 off 16, while Shubman Gill slammed 20 off 9, as India chased down their target of 58 runs in 4.3 overs (27 balls). India's next match will be against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14 in Dubai. Fastest Chase in T20Is by India: A Look at Top Five Five Quickest Run-Chase By Over of Men in Blue in 20-Over Format.

IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Video Highlights

