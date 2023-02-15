Indian women's team will take on West Indies in their next match at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on Wednesday, February 15. The game will commence at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town. India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in their previous match. Meanwhile, West Indies suffered a loss against England. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 and they will provide a live telecast of this match. Meanwhile, DD Sports will also provide a live telecast of the IND-W vs WI-W game on DD Free Dish and other DTT platforms. Fans can also enjoy the live streaming of this match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. India at ICC Women's T20 World Cup: A Look at Women in Blue's Performance in Past Editions of Tournament.

India Women vs West Indies Women on Star Sports Network

