India A would aim to make the most of their confidence and good form when they take on their counterparts from Bangladesh in the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 semifinal on Friday, July 21. The match would be played at the R Premadasa Stadium and it would begin at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports 1, 1HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada will provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the FanCode app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Sai Sudharshan Completes Maiden Century in ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023, Achieves Feat During India A vs Pakistan A Clash.

