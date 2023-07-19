India A took the stage alongside Pakistan A in the 12th match of

ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 on July 19. After electing to bat first, Pakistan were bowled out for 205. Sai Sudharsan led India's charge with the bat and notched up a blistering century to seal the game for India A in 36.4 overs. He blasted 104* runs in 110 deliveries. The ace batter would look to carry on the good work for his side in the knockout stages. Harshit Rana Takes One-Handed Stunner To Dismiss Qasim Akram in IND A vs PAK A ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Match (Watch Video)

Sai Sudharshan Completes Maiden Century in ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023

HUNDRED BY SAI SUDHARSAN AGAINST PAKISTAN...!!! The emerging player of now, the future of India. 6,6 to complete his hundred and take India to a victory! pic.twitter.com/xcTbxVmytS — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 19, 2023

