India A would aim to make the most of their confidence and good form when they take on their counterparts from Pakistan in the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 final on Sunday, July 23, 2023. The match would be played at the R Premadasa Stadium and it would begin at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports 1, 1HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada will provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the FanCode app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee.

India A vs Pakistan A Live Stream

Inching closer to the ultimate clash ⏳ India 'A' face Pakistan 'A' in the Final of the #ACCMensEmergingTeamsAsiaCup 👌 Are you ready❓ #ACC pic.twitter.com/75CTifJWTf — BCCI (@BCCI) July 23, 2023

