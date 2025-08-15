After losing the T20I series, India A Women's Cricket Team are currently clashing with the Australia A Women's Cricket Team in a three-match ODI series. India A won the first ODI and are leading 1-0 in the series. The IND-A W vs AUS-A W 2nd ODI match is set to be played at the Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane, on Friday, August 15, and it starts at 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not have any option to watch IND-A W vs AUS-A W live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. FanCode will provide fans with an online viewing option, as they can watch the IND-A W vs AUS-A W 2nd ODI match after buying a match pass, worth 25 INR, or a tour pass worth 59 INR. Radha Yadav, Yastika Bhatia Power India A to Three-Wicket Win Over Australia A in 50-Over Match. | 🏏 LatestLY

India A Women vs Australia A Women Free Live Streaming Online of 2nd ODI

India A registered a comfortable win! 👏🙌 Rachel Trenaman scored a fifty! 👏👏 Anika Learoyd played a stunning knock! 👏👏 Yastika Bhatia played a steady fifty! 👏👏#AUSAvINDA #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/5NCUOVGxFn — Women's CricInsight (@WCI_Official) August 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)