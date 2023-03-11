World Giants will be facing India Maharajas in the next match of Legends League Cricket 2023. The match will start at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at West End park International Stadium, Doha. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of LLC Masters 2023. The match between India Maharajas and World Giants will be telecasted live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this game on Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode.

India Maharajas vs World Giants on Star Sports Network

Eye to Eye, Pace to Grace! It will be tough game when these two will come face-to-face! Who comes out on top? Find out tonight at 8 PM IST! 🏏🔥@VisitQatar #LegendsLeagueCricket #LLCMasters #LLCT20 #YahanSabBossHain #WGvsIM pic.twitter.com/Glzg39KUkg — Legends League Cricket (@llct20) March 11, 2023

