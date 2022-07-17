India will take on England in the third match of the three-match One-Day International series at Old Trafford on Sunday, July 17. DD Sports will telecast the IND vs ENG 3rd ODI game for its Indian viewers and the Prasar Bharati YouTube channel will provide the live streaming of the match.

MATCH DAY 🏏 #ENGvIND 🏆 DECIDER 🗓️ Today ⏰ 3:30 PM onwards.. LIVE on DD Sports 📺 (DD Free Dish) pic.twitter.com/mlVeaaLlJU — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)