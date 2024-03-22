The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season is all set to begin and is watched by people all over the globe due to the high number of cricketing fans. As cricket has no barriers it is also viewed by a good number of people in Pakistan. Unfortunately, due to the absence of an official broadcaster from Pakistan, the Indian Premier League is not telecasted live on any TV channel. Fans will be able to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2024 season on Tapmad app. ‘A Timeless Tale of Brotherhood!’, Suresh Raina Meets MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

How to Watch IPL 2024 in Pakistan?

Gear up for an electrifying cricketing season 📣 GET READY CRICKET FANS! Stream IPL only on tapmad in crystal-clear HD, without ads, starting March 22nd🗓#TATAIPL | #tapmad pic.twitter.com/8wy5m3qOhd — tapmad (@tapmadtv) March 19, 2024

