Islamabad has won back-to-back matches and amplified their qualification chances. Nonetheless, Lahore has yet to secure a win in this PSL season, with six losses and one washout. Now, Islamabad United have a genuine chance to qualify for the PSL playoffs with another victory in their upcoming game, their odds will be better. The exciting match will start at 7:30 PM IST on March 6. Sadly, there is no live telecast available for the PSL 2024 season in India. But Fans can enjoy Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars live streaming on the FanCode app. Asif Ali Grabs a Sensational Catch On Boundary Line To Dismiss Dawid Malan During Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans PSL 2024 Match (Watch Video)

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Live on FanCode in India

Catch all the HBL PSL 9 action headed your way on your screens 📺🏏 ➡️ Don't miss out, tune in to our worldwide broadcasting partners!#HBLPSL9 I #KhulKeKhel pic.twitter.com/ThtdVhui6s — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 18, 2024

