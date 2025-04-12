At the start of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025, a 'Rocket Man' enthralled fans at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium before the action got underway. The 10th edition of the PSL kickstarted on April 11 in Rawalpindi with defending champions Islamabad United taking on Lahore Qalandars in a fascinating clash. Before the clash, the 'Rocket Man', a person with a jetpack drew the spotlight as he flew around the stadium on a jetpack in a rare sight in the PSL. Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) had a similar 'Rocket Man' performance at the Gabba in 2023. On Which Channel PSL 2025 Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch Pakistan Super League T20 Cricket Matches Live Streaming Online?

'Rocket Man' Flies on Jetpack Before PSL 2025 Opener

