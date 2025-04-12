Islamabad United defeated Lahore Qalandars by eight wickets in the first match of PSL (Pakistan Super League) 2025 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on April 11. Batting first, Lahore Qalandars were bowled out for just 139 in 19.2 overs, with Abdullah Shafique being the best with the bat for them as he hit 66 runs off just 38 balls with six fours and three sixes. Sikandar Raza also chipped in with 23 runs. Chasing 140 to win, Colin Munro struck an unbeaten half-century (59*) while Salman Ali Agha struck a patient 41* as Islamabad United chased down the target in 17.4 overs. For Lahore Qalandars, Asif Afridi registered figures of 1/15 while Haris Rauf was the other wicket-taker (1/34). The defending champions take on Peshawar Zalmi in their next match on April 14 while Lahore Qalandars will face Quetta Gladiators in their second match on April 13. 'Rocket Man' Flies on Jetpack around Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Before Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Islamabad United Beat Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2025 Opener

