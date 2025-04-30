How to Watch LQ vs IU PSL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online? Get TV Telecast Details of Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Pakistan Super League Match

Table toppers Islamabad United will lock horns with hosts Lahore Qalandars in the 19th Pakistan Super League 2025 match. The Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United match is set to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, and it has a scheduled start time of 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India won't be able to watch the Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL 2025 match live telecast on their TV channels. FanCode pulled out and decided not to live-stream any of the PSL 2025 matches in India. Fans in India will be able to watch Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL 2025 live streaming on the Tamasha app. Mohammad Amir Adds A Fiery Twist to His 'Pushpa' Celebration, Runs Pointing Towards Viv Richards After Dismissing Babar Azam For Second Time in PSL 2025 (Watch Video).

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL 2025:

Rukna nahi, abhi aur hai faasla… 👀🏆 We take on United at home today! 💪🏼 https://t.co/SCfmwPMhQS — Lahore Qalandars (@lahoreqalandars) April 30, 2025

