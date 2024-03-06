Peshawar Zalmi's Asif Ali went on to take a sensational catch on the boundary line which saved the boundary and dismissed the fierce striker of the ball Dawid Malan. It was a very important wicket to take at the moment for Peshawar Zalmi as they were defending a total of 204 runs. Multan Sultans still came close in the end. Peshawar Zalmi narrowly grasped the victory just by a margin of four runs and they now sit in the third spot in the PSL 2024 points table. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan’s Moments of ‘Bromance’ From Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans PSL 2024 Match Go Viral (Watch Video).

Watch Video Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)