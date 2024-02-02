Japan and Thailand will be looking to start strong in the ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2024 tournament. In five previous meetings between Japan and Thailand, both sides have won two matches apiece while one ended with no result. But Japan has had very good form in recent matches, and are favourites for the fixture according to sports analysts. The exciting game starts at 01:50 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 2, 2024. Sadly there is no official broadcaster for the tournament, but fans can watch Japan vs Thailand ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2024 match Live streaming on the FanCode App. 'Ye Photo Bhi Kitna Acha KICHCHA Tha…’ Sachin Tendulkar Recalls ‘Lovely’ Meeting With Kichcha Sudeep As He Reacts to Picture of Him and Kannada Film Star.

Japan vs Thailand ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2024 Live on FanCode App

Get ready for an exciting face-off as Singapore takes on the Maldives and Japan squares off against Thailand tomorrow in the #ACCMensChallengerCup. Watch live Singapore vs Maldives at: https://t.co/D5PNlkV54R Watch live Japan vs Thailand at: https://t.co/Iiw5khK5T6#ACC pic.twitter.com/Z66qHe7ta3 — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) February 1, 2024

